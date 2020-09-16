e-paper
Dad’s special message to daughter on her 21st birthday is making many smile

He also shared a special piece of advice by mentioning biryani that several people on Twitter cannot get over.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:28 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image tweeted shows a screenshot of the message.
The image tweeted shows a screenshot of the message. (Twitter/@jstalittleextra)
         

A father’s special birthday message to his daughter on her 21st birthday is bringing joy to many on Twitter. In a tweet, the woman has shared a screenshot of the way her dad wished her and now people cannot stop praising it.

The tweet has been shared by Twitter user Rupashree. “I don’t deserve my parents,” she tweeted. The image shared along with the tweet shows a screenshot in which her dad has wished her on her birthday. In the message he has also shared some advice with her - from mentioning how she needs to improve her diet to asking her to read the Hanuman Chalisa every day. There’s also a special piece of advice he shared by mentioning biryani that several people on Twitter cannot get over.

Read the entire message in the tweet below:

Since being shared on September 15, the tweet has collected over 14,000 likes and more than 1,200 retweets. Several people have shared comments on the tweet.

 What do you think about this birthday message?

