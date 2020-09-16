Dad’s special message to daughter on her 21st birthday is making many smile

it-s-viral

A father’s special birthday message to his daughter on her 21st birthday is bringing joy to many on Twitter. In a tweet, the woman has shared a screenshot of the way her dad wished her and now people cannot stop praising it.

The tweet has been shared by Twitter user Rupashree. “I don’t deserve my parents,” she tweeted. The image shared along with the tweet shows a screenshot in which her dad has wished her on her birthday. In the message he has also shared some advice with her - from mentioning how she needs to improve her diet to asking her to read the Hanuman Chalisa every day. There’s also a special piece of advice he shared by mentioning biryani that several people on Twitter cannot get over.

Read the entire message in the tweet below:

I don't deserve my parents. pic.twitter.com/8tkf3ONSXz — Rupashree//Raj stan acct (@jstalittleextra) September 15, 2020

Since being shared on September 15, the tweet has collected over 14,000 likes and more than 1,200 retweets. Several people have shared comments on the tweet.

Man, love the vibe of your dad.



Also, very happy birthday, stay happy and stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/b9rZJNevvH — Abhay Mago (@abhay_mago) September 15, 2020

That's the advice my dad gave me when I was getting married , one wrong word n you break his head , baki main dekh lunga 😂😂 I was dating the guy for seven years damn it , my popsie was an absolute darling n now 25 yrs later my hubby says the same to my daughter 😂😂 — samiksha mishra wadhwa (@SamikshaWadhwa) September 16, 2020

If you are 21 years old almost same age my niece ..... I would probably tell her same thing .... your dad is rockstar kido ... be best friend to parents .... — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) September 16, 2020

Well, your dad is absolutely right! Cry over biryani > people.



Strongly agree on those sentiments but for real don't cry over people who don't deserve ya. Also, Happy birthday 🎈🎈(Not the IT wala ballons) if the day has passed then "Belated" add kardo before that!! — Lionel Quinny (@Dizzyvulture) September 15, 2020

"Crying over biryani is more worth than crying over people"



Someone needs to put that on a billboard..😀 — Ankur Kaushik (AnK) (@f00ledByRndomns) September 16, 2020

What do you think about this birthday message?