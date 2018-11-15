Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Smriti Irani is just as invested in the wedding pics as you

One of the biggest weddings of the year has taken place in Italy - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony yesterday at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como and an Anand Karaj ceremony will take place today. While fans are excited about the big news, many are tirelessly refreshing their Instagram feeds for a picture of the newly-weds. No, you’re not the only one invested in the #DeepVeer wedding. And it looks like joining all these people dying to see a photo of Deepika and Ranveer is none other than union textiles minister Smriti Irani.

In a post shared on Instagram some 13 hours ago, Irani shared the most hilarious and relatable post on the Ranveer-Deepika wedding.

“#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg,” she says in her post complete with a picture of a skeleton.

Funny right? And you thought you were the only one.

Irani’s hilarious post has won a ton of reactions from people on Instagram. Since being shared, the post has collected over 15,000 ‘likes’ and more than 500 comments.

“This is savage... that’s why I’m a huge fan of her,” says one Instagram user on the post. “This is really epic,” says another. “Story of everyone’s life right now,” says a third.

Meanwhile, even as people wait with baited breath for a picture of Deepika and Ranveer, Amul posted a congratulatory message for the couple in typical Amul-style. Known for sharing quirky posts and topical tweets, here’s the lovely post by Amul.

Well, guess we’ll just have to make do with this picture of Deepika and Ranveer until we see the actual ones.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 11:31 IST