Delhi cop’s 8-year-old pens heart-melting letter, thanks the whole staff for service

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:30 IST

A class IV student, daughter of a Delhi police Head Constable has written a letter thanking her father and all his colleagues who are putting their lives at risk for ensuring the safety of others during the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

The police personnel are doing a tough job round the clock to ensure there are no lapses and safety and security is maintained.

The letter written by Vidhi Dhaka, the daughter of Head Constable Anil Kumar Dhaka, reads, “You do not sleep at night. You come late to your house or sometimes you don’t come to the house. So I, Vidhi Dhaka, daughter of Anil Kumar Dhaka, want to thank you and your staff for taking care of everyone without thinking of your own lives.”

Speaking to ANI on Friday, 8-year-old Vidhi said, “I wrote this because for the past few days I was not seeing my dad in the house whenever I woke up. I am proud of my dad and of all police personnel but I am also afraid that they might catch the disease. Therefore, I wrote this letter to him and for all other policemen, doctors who are working hard.”

Anil, her father, on the other hand, said that he had shown the letter to his seniors who were moved after reading it.

“I had shown this letter to the SHO, he too was moved after reading it. At first, she always used to complain about me leaving the house and wanted me to stay in rather than going for the duty. I had to make her understand that I am serving the nation and it is important that we are there,” Anil said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country.

Earlier today, on the completion of 9 days of the 21-day lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to countrymen to light Diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.