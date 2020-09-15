e-paper
Deliverywoman wows netizens with excellent performance, Zomato showers praise

Deliverywoman wows netizens with excellent performance, Zomato showers praise

The tweet mentions that Uma lost her husband ten years ago and she now looks after her son all by herself. She has a perfect record of no cancellations and no delayed deliveries.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 15, 2020 14:29 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato India also shared a response to the tweet, appreciating the work done by Uma.
Zomato India also shared a response to the tweet, appreciating the work done by Uma.(Twitter@CS_Sukriti)
         

A deliverywoman working for Zomato has won netizens over with her incredible work performance. A post shared on Twitter highlights the woman’s delivery record and is collecting a ton of praise from tweeple. Zomato India also shared a response to the tweet, appreciating the work done by her.

Shared by Twitter user Sukriti Chakravarty on September 11, the post shares details about deliverywoman Uma and how she won a diamond star of excellence from Zomato.

The tweet mentions that Uma lost her husband ten years ago and she now looks after her son all by herself. She has a perfect record of no cancellations and no delayed deliveries. “She travels 250 -300 Kms a day on her bike,” says Chakravarty in her tweet.

Zomato has shared the tweet with the caption, “There’s one more thing she won waaay before any award – our hearts. Uma, thank you for doing what you do every day. You make us super proud”.

Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the tweet has garnered over 500 likes and many appreciative comments from netizens. People lauded Uma for her brilliant service as well as Zomato’s initiative to uplift her achievements.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

What do you think of this tweet?

