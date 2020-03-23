DJ hosts 10-hour virtual dance party amid coronavirus lockdown
Just because there’s a pandemic going on, doesn’t mean the party has to stop. And one DJ has kept it going -- for 10 hours at a time.
The coronavirus has upended daily lives, with cities under lockdown around the world. Many people are staying at home in an effort to stem the rapid-fire spread.
Many of his A-list friends -- including Rihanna, Common and John Legend -- have made guest appearances thanks to Instagram Live’s split feature, which lets two people appear in a split-screen.
On Wednesday, D-Nice posted on Instagram that he would be hosting “Home School,” a “social distancing dance party.”
He set up his turntables in his kitchen and invited his 950,000 followers to tune in and dance along.
What followed was a nine-hour long party that featured guest appearances from celebrities such as LL Cool J, Mary J Blige, Naomi Campbell and Lena Waithe.
“I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” D-Nice wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.
I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun B., Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T.I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, NO I.D., Yvette Noel Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, PNB Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Daymond John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Aktive, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, Ro James, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London, Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow! #DNiceHomeschool #DNicePhotography #SelfPortrait.
“From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you.”
D-Nice, who first entered the music scene in the 1980s as a member of the Bronx hip-hop group BDP, has begun hosting nightly dance parties in his kitchen, officially dubbed “Club Quarantine.”
More than 100,000 people tuned in for his Saturday celebration, which lasted for 10 hours and had appearances from former first lady Michelle Obama, presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and musician Diddy -- who also sent the DJ a bottle of Ciroc vodka, in which Diddy owns a stake, during the set.
The party also included a shoutout to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.
“Homeschool is a thing!” D-Nice said in a Saturday post. “This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.”
Chasten Buttigieg, who is married to former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, agreed.
“Thanks for the dance party last night @djdnice,” Chasten tweeted Sunday morning.
Thanks for the dance party last night @djdnice. Pajamas acceptable, nobody to judge my dance moves, all the snacks I preferred - honestly we should do this more often.— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) March 22, 2020
“Pajamas acceptable, nobody to judge my dance moves, all the snacks I preferred -- honestly we should do this more often.”
D-Nice seems only too happy to oblige: class resumes Sunday night.