Do you know there is a record for spraying water from mouth? Watch

Kirubel Yilma from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has created the record.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 02:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Kirubel Yilma.
The image shows Kirubel Yilma. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
         

Have you ever sprayed water from your mouth? Chances are that most will say “Yes” as it is not something unusual. And now someone has turned this seemingly unassuming gesture into a world record. Kirubel Yilma from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has bagged the record for spraying water from mouth for the longest time ever.

Yilma achieved the feat back in 2016, however it has again created a stir online after Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official Instagram profile to share a throwback video of him creating the record. “Longest time to spray water from the mouth. 56.36 secs by Kirubel Yilma,” they wrote and shared the clip. While commenting on their own post. Turns out, he has spent years “mastering his regurgitation and breathing technique to break the record.”

Take a look at this highly unusual record:

Since being shared about eight hours ago, the video has already gathered nearly 34,000 likes and tons of comments.

“He’s like a water Pokémon,” wrote an Instagram user. “Howww?” questioned another.

What do you think of the record?

