Doctor’s adorable grandson interrupts him during TV interview, steals the show. Watch

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 09:45 IST

Since the past few months several people, across the world, are working from home. There is no denying that this setup is no easy feat as it comes with its own set of challenges. And, one among them is being interrupted by kids and that too in the middle of a video call. The same thing happened when Dr Irwin Redlener, a renowned a paediatrician, appeared on MSNBC for an interview. He got interrupted by his adorable grandson who eventually became the star of the show. Now, a video of the incident is making people giggle. There is a possibility that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

The doctor appeared to speak on a news segment about the ongoing pandemic. He was having a serious discussion with the anchor when his grandson made a surprise appearance.

The video is now being shared by many on Twitter. Dr Redlener also reposted the video and wrote “watch my grandson make a guest appearance”.

Take a look at the video which was also shared on MSNBC’s official Twitter profile.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some were delighted to see this moment between a grandfather and his grandson, some told how the incident made them laugh. Most agreed that it’s the little one who turned into the star of the show.

“This was the funniest thing to happen all week! Thank you ALL for keeping your cool. What a great grandpa!” wrote a Twitter user. “I applaud Dr Redlener’s patience and willingness to concede to the occasion with his grandson. I love his choice of managing the situation,” expressed another. “Hilarious!! Nice to let your Grandson get some Airtime Doc ... kids will be kids!,” shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

That seemed so sweet and normal in a good way..I am bawling tears of hormonal happiness.

I miss sweet!

I miss normal! — Allison rousey (@Thornlily74) October 1, 2020

Just give up Grandpa, it's over... — Sad But True vs. The Salmon Dance (@Dezarath) October 1, 2020

Humanity. Real. Uplifting. Thank you. — Tom Pilecki (@Tpwpb) October 1, 2020

The best thing that I’ve seen all week — Jan Payne (@CapsHockey1974) October 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on this sweet interruption?

