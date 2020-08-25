Doctor tweets pic of wrinkled hand after wearing PPE in humid climate. Tweeple post thank you messages

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:13 IST

Frontline warriors, like medical professionals and emergency workers, have been at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus. They have been working tirelessly in the toughest situations to help as many people as possible. Over the past few months, many medical professionals have spoken about the toll working long hours while wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) takes on their physical health. Sharing his own experience, a doctor has taken to Twitter to share a picture of his wrinkled hand after wearing PPE during the humid climate. The tweet has prompted many on Twitter to express their gratitude to Covid warriors for going above and beyond to help people.

“My hands after doffing #PPE due to profuse sweating in extremely humid climate,” tweeted Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad. He also used the hashtags #Covid19 #CovidWarrior and #Doctor in his tweet, which is complete with a picture that shows the effect of wearing PPE for long hours.

The image has since prompted a flood of thank you messages from people on Twitter who have also used words like “respect” and “hero” to describe the medical professionals.

Shared on August 24, the image has collected over 19,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets from tweeple. Many have posted tons of comments on the tweet to express their gratitude.

I can just thank you for your services, stay indoors as much as possible and wear mask if I have to go out. Thank you Doc. — Arjun Musineni (@MovieBuffff) August 25, 2020

I know thank you would mean nothing but still want to tell all doctors out there and all hospital staff, my respects and appreciate what you all are doing! Respects to your families too. Take care — Hazardous Sarcasm (@dhariyat007) August 24, 2020

There are no words which can be expressed to show our gratitude to the services rendered by doctors and nursing staff.

We pray that you all be safe and healthy and may god bless you and all of them.

Our prayers — sajid (@_Sajid_12) August 24, 2020

Respect🙏

Love❤️

And lots of thanks🙏 to our Corona Warriors pic.twitter.com/39ck1JhGFv — Mohammed Toukir Alam🇮🇳 محمد توقیر عالم (@MohammadToukir3) August 24, 2020

“Real hero sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos to the entire medical fraternity! It is indeed not easy to give your best in such a trying situation,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on this post?