Dog carries its human’s handbag, video goes viral

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:10 IST

A video involving a dog and a handbag is the Internet’s latest obsession. The popularity of the clip, shared on October 8, is clear from the fact that it has been viewed by more than 2 lakh people till now and the numbers are increasing.

Shared by a Facebook user, the 24-second-long video shows the dog holding a handbag in its mouth and walking. A few seconds into the clip, he follows a woman – assumingly its human - with the bag still between its jaws.

Besides lakhs of views, the post also received about 3,500 shares and over 1,200 reactions. Additionally, around 400 people commented on the video too.

While most people were amused, there were some who commented that the dog’s owner is irresponsible. A few pointed out that there might be something wrong with the animal’s leg.

“I noticed he can’t walk properly,” wrote a Facebook user. “Something does not seem right with the dog’s legs,” wrote another.

“Weird! The owner not walking by the side...kind of inconsiderate.... a loving owner won’t do that....how if later got hit by car?? Someone will be petrified looking at such a big dog...best to put a leash on even if you are allowed to bring your dog to public places...” complained another.

“I know this lady...The dog also can eat an ice cream...I saw myself,” claimed a fourth. “Dog is smart,’ wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the dog’s act?

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 13:02 IST