She thought her dog’s nose fell off. Then... a surprising discovery

If you are a pet’s human, the headline is probably enough to fill you up with dread. That’s exactly what Jade Murray felt when she thought her dog’s nose had fallen off. Things, however, didn’t turn out as she expected and a surprising discovery followed. This revelation has piqued people’s interest and Murray’s post about the incident has since gone viral.

In her Facebook post, shared on October 8, Murray shared the story of her dog Lenny’s “fallen nose.” While playing with Lenny, “something on the floor” caught her attention. When she looked closer, to her horror, she discovered that it was her dog’s “nose that had fallen off and was just lying there on the floor.”

“I started freaking out thinking he’s never going to sniff piss again on his walks and I know he loves doing that, I was thinking he must be in pain, I was also thinking how on earth am I going to tell my mum that whilst in my care - the dog’s nose has managed to fall off,” she wrote expressing her fear.

Still fearful and after mustering up some courage, she finally managed to pick it up the ‘nose’ to assess the situation further. Her discovery immediately turned a fearful situation into something hilarious. Turns out, it wasn’t Lenny’s nose after all. Instead, it was a nose that had fallen off a stuffed toy that Lenny had chewed off.

“Lenny’s nose is in full working order and completely attached to his face, where it should be,” Murray wrote in her post.

With more than 92,000 shares, over 78,000 comments, and close to 10,000 reactions, people had a lot to say about this incident. While some expressed their reaction in a hilarious way, others admitted that they were scared.

“I was about to scream,” wrote a Facebook user. “That’s soooo funny,” commented another. “Haha haha that’s hilarious lol,” wrote a third.

