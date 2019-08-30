e-paper
Aug 30, 2019-Friday
Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Dog fakes leg injury to get attention and food. ‘Clever’ says Twitter

This furry scamster came into limelight after people started sharing its video on different social media platforms – especially Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People had a lot to say about this canine’s con.
People had a lot to say about this canine’s con. (Twitter/@notavulture)
         

A dog has created buzz among people due to its unique way capturing attention of passers-by. This stray named Gae stays in a locality in Bangkok. The dog regularly – and quite convincingly - pretends that its leg is broken and is unable to walk properly. It does this all so it can score free food from unsuspecting people around it.

This furry scamster came into limelight after people started sharing its video on different social media platforms – especially Twitter.

People had a lot to say about this canine’s con. While some called it a “legend,” there were many who couldn’t stop praising the dog for its “clever” approach. Here’s how they reacted:

“This old dog has lived at my workplace for a few years. He always does this trick to deceive people,” local resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul told Metro. “I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He’s very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him. While we stopped to watch him that day, a motorcyclist stopped because he thought the dog was hurt. But then he jumped up and walked away. It’s too funny. We call him Gae,” she added.

Chongplapolkul assures there is nothing wrong with the dog, reports Metro. “We’ve checked both of his legs — they are both fine. If Gae had any kind of injury, I would take him to the vets immediately,” she added.

What do you think about this dog’s deception?

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 15:10 IST

