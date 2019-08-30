Dog fakes leg injury to get attention and food. ‘Clever’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Aug 30, 2019

A dog has created buzz among people due to its unique way capturing attention of passers-by. This stray named Gae stays in a locality in Bangkok. The dog regularly – and quite convincingly - pretends that its leg is broken and is unable to walk properly. It does this all so it can score free food from unsuspecting people around it.

This furry scamster came into limelight after people started sharing its video on different social media platforms – especially Twitter.

Ahahaha, clever dog!

Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido — Mad eagle (@notavulture) August 28, 2019

People had a lot to say about this canine’s con. While some called it a “legend,” there were many who couldn’t stop praising the dog for its “clever” approach. Here’s how they reacted:

First time seeing it, but not the first time hearing about it. Someone find this dog and get it to Hollywood! — Harry Scondras (@Scondrasht) August 30, 2019

Aray yeah to maray say v chaalu Nikla bhai 😂 — Subba (@Beliverjee) August 30, 2019

I am going to practice his routine and see if I can earn a few treats! 🍪 I've been trying to lower my food bill for months now... — John Gardner (@jgard33) August 30, 2019

“This old dog has lived at my workplace for a few years. He always does this trick to deceive people,” local resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul told Metro. “I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He’s very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him. While we stopped to watch him that day, a motorcyclist stopped because he thought the dog was hurt. But then he jumped up and walked away. It’s too funny. We call him Gae,” she added.

Chongplapolkul assures there is nothing wrong with the dog, reports Metro. “We’ve checked both of his legs — they are both fine. If Gae had any kind of injury, I would take him to the vets immediately,” she added.

What do you think about this dog’s deception?

