Dog meets Donald Duck, what follows is absolutely heartwarming. Video gets over 7 million views

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:43 IST

A video of a dog meeting a popular Disney character has sparked all sorts of reactions among tweeple. The video captures 2-year-old Nala’s reaction upon meeting Donald Duck in Disney World.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows Nala lying on Donald Duck’s lap who, in turn, is petting its head. At one point, in the background, a woman says ‘she [Nala] can stay here for the rest of day.’ In next few moments, the dog even receives lots of kisses from Donald Duck.

nala, an autism service dog, got to meet her hero and they became the best of friends

(helperdognala IG) pic.twitter.com/ougH0Bh6Ux — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 20, 2019

Since being shared on September 20, the video has collected more than 7 million views. Not to forget, it has also amassed over 6 lakh likes and close to 1.5 lakh retweets.

People cannot get enough of this lovely clip and they are dishing out different comments. From “cute” to “adorable,” people are using different adjectives to define the video. Here are some of the reactions from tweeple:

“Nala and I have been to Disney more days than I can count,” Megan Leigh, Nala’s human, told Dodo. “She has stepped foot (or paw) into a Disney park at least 50 separate times. The moment Nala walked up to meet Donald, crowds surrounded and watched in awe,” she added.

What do you think of this meeting?

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 14:36 IST