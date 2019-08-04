Dog risks its own life to save human from fire, Internet calls it ‘good boy’

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:27 IST

In today’s edition of why-dogs-are-great, we have the story of a brave four-legged creature that saved a man and his son from fire, by risking its own. The dog, reportedly, alerted its owner when the house fire started.

New Albany Fire Department took to Facebook to share this news with others. According to the post, the dog alerted its human - who was taking a shower - when the fire started. Soon, the man informed his son, who was in another room, and the duo got out unharmed.

A dog rescued its human from fire.

The brave furry creature, however, got trapped inside the home. Thankfully, the firefighters rescued the dog “and gave him oxygen, cooled him down, gave him water and tended to his needs.” Though the dog sustained some burns from the home fire, the Facebook post informs that he is healing fine. Also, in their post, the department hailed the animal as a “hero.”

This news quickly grabbed people’s attention and they dropped different kinds of comments on the post. There were many who called the dog a “good boy.”

“I cannot love this post enough! You guys are awesome! So thankful for caring people looking out for ALL lives!” wrote a Facebook user. “Prayers for the family that lost their home. Prayers for their hero dog who alerted them so they could get out safely. Good boy,” emotionally wrote another. “Pets are wonderful. We had a kitty wake us one night when we didn’t hear the tornado sirens. She cried up and down the hall way til we got up,” a third wrote while sharing their own experience.

What do you think of the brave dog?

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 17:55 IST