Home / It's Viral / Dog's reaction to getting caught stealing popcorn may leave you in splits. Watch

Dog’s reaction to getting caught stealing popcorn may leave you in splits. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘animals being strange’.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:32 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog named Bear.
The image shows a dog named Bear.(Reddit/@headlessgirl)
         

Do you feel a little drained as the first day of the working week comes to an end? Are you looking for some rest and relaxation after a strenuous workday? If you answered ‘yes’ to either or both of those questions, and are someone who often watches cute animal videos to relieve stress, then look no further. This recording of a dog named Bear is so funny and adorable that it may have you forgetting all your days’ worries, one chuckle at a time.

Posted again on Reddit on November 8, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. “Dog steals popcorn,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to the shot brown-furred doggo. The hooman says, “Bear,” referring to the pooch. However, the cute canine makes no moves. It looks like Bear is going for an “If I can’t see them, they can’t see me approach”.

Check out this ‘smooth criminal’ here:

Dog steals popcorn 🍿 from r/AnimalsBeingStrange

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being strange’, this recording has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The post currently has over 1,200 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Bear, the popcorn thief. One person said, “This is utterly adorable”.

Another individual wrote, “Seeing the bag crumple just made me giggle”. “’Don’t move. Human’s visual acuity is based on movement like the T-Rex.’ —Bear,” read one comment under the post, trying to guess the doggo’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “The way the bag is just going in and out is making me giggle like a 2nd grader”. “You can’t see me, therefore, I’m innocent,” stated somebody else similar trying to guess Bear’s thoughts.

Also Read | If the ‘I have messed up’ moment had a face it would be of this dog. Watch

