If the 'I have messed up' moment had a face it would be of this dog. Watch

If the ‘I have messed up’ moment had a face it would be of this dog. Watch

“In that moment.....he knew,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:26 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog named Leo.
The image shows the dog named Leo. (Instagram/@leothecream)
         

Have you ever been in a situation where you did something and instantly regretted it because you released you have messed up? Chances are, if you have, you’ll absolutely relate to this video of Leo, a golden retriever doggo.

Shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram account, the clip shows what happened when Leo tried running on a path filled with snow. Spoiler alert: It’s not pretty.

“I think we watched his soul leave his body, wait for the end to see it full speed,” says the caption of the video.

The clip shows a dog running on a path and within moments he slips. What has particularly captured people’s attention is the face the dog makes exactly at the moment he starts falling. If ‘I have messed up’ moment had a face, then this may be what it looked like this.

Check the video to see if you agree:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 96,000 likes and tons of comments.

“In that moment.....he knew,” wrote an Instagram user. He indeed did. “Can’t stop watching … that face,” commented a pooch friend of Leo. “This lives in my head rent free,” said a third. Ours too!

There were many who wrote how they cannot stop watching the clip or how much they love it.

What do you think of the video? Are you watching it on a loop too?

