Doggo gets call from hooman grandpa, reacts. Video may make you say ‘oh my heart’

“When grandpa calls,” shared with this simple caption, the video is so adorable that it may leave you with a warm feeling and a smiling face.

Nov 04, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog named Bumble Bee.
The image shows the dog named Bumble Bee. (Instagram/@bumblebeethegolden)
         

Most people share a very special relationship with their grandparents. Turns out, that bond is not restricted only to the human world and a video shared on Instagram showcases how. It shows the reaction of a golden retriever named Bumble Bee upon receiving a call from his hooman grandpa.

Take a look at the clip:

when grandpa calls>>>>>

Since being shared just a day ago on November 3, the video has won people over. Till now, it has gathered more than 22,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of reactions from people.

“This is so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. To which, the cute pooch ‘replied’ with heart emojis. “This is so sweet,” said another. ““Where is Grandpa? I NEED to love him!” That is so precious!” shared a third trying to guess the dog’s perspective. “Aww, I just want to give him grandpa,” commented a fourth. We do too.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | ‘Dogs have owners. Cats have staff,’ says apt caption of this hilarious clip. Watch

