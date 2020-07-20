Doggo named Rufus plays on grass for the very first time, loses all chill. Watch

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:55 IST

Do you ever wonder what the world looks like from your dog’s eyes? Since we don’t speak woof, we don’t know for sure. However, by watching this video we can infer that experiencing the world from this doggo named Rufus’ eyes would give us a newfound appreciation for something as regular as grass.

Posted on Reddit on July 20, this clip is almost 30 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “My parents got a new puppy, Rufus, who had never played in the grass before. They were confused/delighted by his backyard zoomies”.

The film opens to the shot of a lush, green backyard. A small, white-and-brown furred pupper is running around in the open space. To say that the pooch looks excited would be an understatement. Rufus makes large circles around the garden in sheer ecstasy.

Watch the dog’s joyous zoomies here:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has received a lot of love. The video currently has nearly 9,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the doggo who just discovered grass. One person said, “Zoomies of the highest quality”. Another individual wrote, “Those are the zoomiest zoomies”.

“Absolutely precious, Rufus is adorable,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user declared, “Lovely! Y’all have really nice, thick grass btw”. To this, the original poster responded, “Oh thank you! My dad will be very pleased with that compliment haha”. How sweet is that?

What are your thoughts on Rufus and his zoomiest zoomies?

