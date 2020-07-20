e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo named Rufus plays on grass for the very first time, loses all chill. Watch

Doggo named Rufus plays on grass for the very first time, loses all chill. Watch

These are some high quality zoomies.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:55 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a pupper named Rufus zoomeing around the backyard.
The image shows a pupper named Rufus zoomeing around the backyard. (Reddit/@libbylazzelle)
         

Do you ever wonder what the world looks like from your dog’s eyes? Since we don’t speak woof, we don’t know for sure. However, by watching this video we can infer that experiencing the world from this doggo named Rufus’ eyes would give us a newfound appreciation for something as regular as grass.

Posted on Reddit on July 20, this clip is almost 30 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “My parents got a new puppy, Rufus, who had never played in the grass before. They were confused/delighted by his backyard zoomies”.

The film opens to the shot of a lush, green backyard. A small, white-and-brown furred pupper is running around in the open space. To say that the pooch looks excited would be an understatement. Rufus makes large circles around the garden in sheer ecstasy.

Watch the dog’s joyous zoomies here:

My parents got a new puppy, Rufus, who had never played in the grass before. They were confused/delighted by his backyard zoomies. from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has received a lot of love. The video currently has nearly 9,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the doggo who just discovered grass. One person said, “Zoomies of the highest quality”. Another individual wrote, “Those are the zoomiest zoomies”.

“Absolutely precious, Rufus is adorable,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user declared, “Lovely! Y’all have really nice, thick grass btw”. To this, the original poster responded, “Oh thank you! My dad will be very pleased with that compliment haha”. How sweet is that?

What are your thoughts on Rufus and his zoomiest zoomies?

Also Read | This corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them. Watch

tags
top news
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
US carrier Nimitz to conduct exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
US carrier Nimitz to conduct exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In