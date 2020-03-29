Doggos’ day out: Sweet video of dogs’ aquarium visit will brighten up your day

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:59 IST

Highlights Two dogs visited a temporarily close aquarium

They wandered around gazing at the underwater world

The video has now impressed people

In what may be the cutest moment of recent times, two puppies visited a temporarily closed aquarium to explore the wonders of the underwater world.

People at the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) decided to take some puppies out to Georgia Aquarium and the result is now winning people over. With humans away and the venue empty, the pup siblings Carmel and Odie went out for some exercise and much-needed joy.

Shared on Twitter by AHS, the video shows the duo wandering and wondering while gazing at the inhabitants of the Ocean Voyager.

“Our puppies just had the best. day. Ever,” AHS wrote. “They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends!” they added.

Here’s the adorable clip and there’s a chance it’ll make you go ‘aww’:

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.



They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

The video instantly grabbed the attention of people and bought them the much-needed joy in this time of crisis. Within a short time, it has gathered over 2.3 million views. Additionally, it also has accumulated close to 1.1 lakh likes and more than 35,000 retweets. People couldn’t get enough of this sweet content and their comments reflected the same.

“Thank you for sharing! That there is a whole lotta love,” wrote a Twitter user. ‘”I absolutely love this! Thanks so much for spreading joy,” commented another. “This is a must see people,” expressed a third. “Thank you for the puppies! Puppies make everything better!” wrote a fourth. “How did I not know about all this cuteness??? Adorable!” said another.

Here’s how others reacted:

The aquarium too shared a video of the doggo siblings where they are seen exploring the place. It also captures the moment they doze off after a fun-filled tiring day.

No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat🐶🐶🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZoW9L4TKvU — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 26, 2020

What do you think of the furry balls’ day out?

Also Read | Get a partner who looks at you the way this sea lion looks at this lizard. Watch