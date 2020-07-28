e-paper
Doggos demonstrate the right way to wear a mask, netizens are ready to oblige

Doggos demonstrate the right way to wear a mask, netizens are ready to oblige

“It’s not that hard hoomans! Just put the mask over the snout or whatever boop-reciever you guys have”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:49 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the collage, both the doggos can be seen showing netizens the correct way to wear a mask.
In the collage, both the doggos can be seen showing netizens the correct way to wear a mask.(Instagram/@sandrodemaio)
         

Our canine friends may be famous on the Internet for being derpy or silly. But when it comes to imparting some important message to the society, they do an excellent job. Case in point is this post shared by a doctor from Australia featuring two adorable doggos demonstrating the correct way to wear a mask. Chances are that you will be very much inspired by this encouraging doggo duo.

Posted on his personal account, Dr. Sandro Demaio shared a picture collage that features two doggos Harry and Luna. In the collage, both the doggos can be seen showing netizens the correct way to wear a mask. Giving an important message of public health, Luna and Harry demonstrates the wrong ways as well as the right way to wear a mask.

“For this latest public health announcement.. over to Luna and Harry,” reads the caption

Check out the post:

Posted on July 27, the photo has garnered over 660 likes and tons of comments thanking the adorable doggos for their insightful initiative.

“This should definitely be used in the official information campaigns for safety measures against Covid,” writes an Instagram user. “Haha wear the masks right, hoomans!” writes another trying to channel the thoughts of the doggos giving the demonstration.

“Thank you! Great job Luna and Harry,” says a third. “So cute!” gasps a fourth.

What do you think of this adorable yet important message?

