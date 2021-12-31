‘Dogs of 2020’ video is a perfect year end treat for you

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:06 IST

In a year which panned out much different from what anyone could have anticipated, and not in a good way, the shenanigans of dogs gave us just what we needed – moments of happiness filled with smiles. Highlighting some such doggos, Instagram profile WeRateDogs has shared a video. The clip doesn’t just capture the goofiness of the furry creatures but also some absolutely heartwarming moments. From dogs turning into ‘colleagues’ to the animals lending their barks during protests, the video has it all.

Captioned “The Dogs of 2020,” the clip is set to the song Carry You by Novo Amor.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over one million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. There were many who wrote how the clip left them emotional.

“I CRIED AND LAUGHED AND CRIED AGAIN, we don’t deserve dogs,” emotionally wrote an Instagram user. “Best 6 minutes of 2020,” declared another. “Oh wow I feel better now. I appreciated the generous helping of high quality tippy taps,” commented a third.

An individual said, “The purest thing I have seen. The content we all needed after this dumpster fire of a year. No matter how bad, they will always be so good.”

What do you think of the video?