Dogs react to kid’s bhangra moves, video will tickle your funny bone

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:38 IST

Often the videos showcasing children interacting with pets are a treat to watch. From heartwarming to adorable to funny, the types of the clips are varied. Now, one such clip involving a dancing kid and two dogs is going all kinds of viral online.

The clip shows two dogs standing inside the main gate of a house and the boy dancing on the other side. The kid, quite energetically, performs bhangra moves even though no music is heard in the video. What’s even more entertaining is the reaction of the dogs.

Several people are now sharing the clip online. Take a look at the video:

मुसीबत के द्वार पर खड़े होकर बेफ़िक्री से मज़े करने की कला हमें इस बच्चे से सीखनी चाहिए. 😅😅

बहुत से बच्चे और बड़े भी दरवाज़ा होने के बावजूद डर जाते हैं but he just kept on enjoying... Loved it. pic.twitter.com/vTZ6FTpAkl — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 4, 2020

Posted on October 4, the clip has garnered over 10,800 views and the numbers are steadily increasing. People didn’t hold back while praising the kid for his energetic Bhangra skills. Many also found the whole video to be extremely entertaining.

Maza aa gaya 🙋🤟😀 — 𝕄𝕠𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕜𝕣 𝔹𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕣 (@MohanBiyar973) October 4, 2020

Giving dem the class of bhangda😂 — Moniya Singh 👩🏻‍💻(U.P. Legislative Assembly) (@bittusingh22oct) October 4, 2020

But He dances well 🤩 — Bikash Agarwal Goyal, ਬਿਕਸ਼ ਅਗਰਵਾਲ ਗੋਇਲ (@Bikash_Agarwal_) October 4, 2020

🤣🤣🤣 beautiful dance — Amrit khatri INC✋ (@amritkhatri86) October 4, 2020

What are your thoughts on this fun video?