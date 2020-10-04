e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Dogs react to kid’s bhangra moves, video will tickle your funny bone

Dogs react to kid’s bhangra moves, video will tickle your funny bone

The clip shows two dogs standing inside the main gate of a house and the boy dancing on the other side.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:38 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a kid dancing.
The image shows a kid dancing.(Twitter)
         

Often the videos showcasing children interacting with pets are a treat to watch. From heartwarming to adorable to funny, the types of the clips are varied. Now, one such clip involving a dancing kid and two dogs is going all kinds of viral online.

The clip shows two dogs standing inside the main gate of a house and the boy dancing on the other side. The kid, quite energetically, performs bhangra moves even though no music is heard in the video. What’s even more entertaining is the reaction of the dogs.

Several people are now sharing the clip online. Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 4, the clip has garnered over 10,800 views and the numbers are steadily increasing. People didn’t hold back while praising the kid for his energetic Bhangra skills. Many also found the whole video to be extremely entertaining.

What are your thoughts on this fun video?

