e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Dolphin spotted in West Bengal canal, dies due to polluted water

Forest officials tried to rescue the animal, but it died due to the pollution in water.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dolphin was spotted in West Bengal.
The dolphin was spotted in West Bengal. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

On Friday, residents of a Bhagabanpur in West Bengal woke up to an unusual animal swimming in the local canal – a dolphin. Seeing the creature swimming in the local water body, created a frenzy among people – it’s because dolphins live in lagoons, rivers, and oceans.

Sadly, despite efforts of forest officials the Gangetic dolphin died on Saturday .

The news of the mammal on Friday prompted locals to gather around the canal to catch its glimpse, reports Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin. Soon police and forest officials reached the area to take charge of the situation.

A video of dolphin swimming in the canal, however, made its way onto Twitter and was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

“The dolphin had entered the canal on Friday. We tried to push it back into the river and managed to do so for at least 15 km downstream. But there were fishing nets which obstructed its path. The water was also polluted as plastic and thermocol are dumped in the canal. It couldn’t be saved,” said Swagata Das, the local divisional forest officer.

tags
top news
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
Cop doesn’t allow 17-year-old son to ride bike, he sets himself on fire
Cop doesn’t allow 17-year-old son to ride bike, he sets himself on fire
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
Mayank Agarwal surpasses Don Bradman with second double ton in Tests
Mayank Agarwal surpasses Don Bradman with second double ton in Tests
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News