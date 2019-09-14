Donald Trump blames energy-saving bulbs for his orange hue. Twitter reacts

it-s-viral

Why, at certain times, President Donald Trump’s skin appears orange? Time and again netizens have asked this question. Recently, during a speech in Baltimore on Thursday night, the President tried to put to rest the “mystery” by revealing the reason. However, instead of satisfying people’s curiosity the answer ended up sparking a fresh round of debate. He appears orange-hued because of the energy-efficient lightbulbs, he said.

“’The lightbulb.’ People said: ‘what’s with the lightbulb?’ I said: ‘Here’s the story. And I looked at it. The bulb that we’re being forced to use! No 1, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you! The light is the worst,’” Trump said, reports The Guardian.

“What are we doing? It’s considered hazardous waste, but it’s many times more expensive and frankly the light is not as good. So we’re going to sell them, but we’re also going to sell incandescent bulbs. People are very happy about it. It’s amazing,” he further added, reports The Guardian.

Trump’s remark quickly went viral and many called it bizarre. Not just that, there were some who claimed that he is ignorant and called out the President. Further, a few asked what he has to say about the fact that at times he appears orange under the sun too.

“And not because I bathe myself in orange self-tanner every single night,” wrote a Twitter user. “Trump looks orange when he is in the White House garden underneath the spinning blades of a helicopter. Can that be blamed on energy efficient lightbulbs?” questioned another. “So here, we have an apparent self-acknowledgement that his face is an orange color. But it’s not the self-tanning cream or tanning beds to blame. It’s the damn lightbulbs,” tweeted a third.

Just two days back, Donald Trump became talk of Twitter when he referred to Barron as Melania’s son. “I mean, she’s got a son - together - that is a beautiful, young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it,” he said and his comment left Twitter baffled.

