Donald Trump refers to Barron as ‘Melania’s son’. Twitter goes ‘huh?’

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:41 IST

US President Donald Trump has once again become the talk of Twitter - this time for the way he referred to son Barron. Trump, on Wednesday, said the government is looking to ban flavoured e-cigarettes considering a surge in underage vaping. He added that the issue concerns US First Lady Melania Trump as well. However, his statement about why Melania feels so strongly about it left Twitter scratching their heads.

“I mean, she’s got a son — together — that is a beautiful, young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it,” he said. What’s left Twitter baffled is how Trump referred to son Barron, 13, as Melania’s son.

Trump on Melania: "she’s got a son...that is a beautiful young man." pic.twitter.com/IiriBDNtVn — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 11, 2019

Twitter went into overdrive sharing reactions the statement.

He’s such a bad dad. All those weekly golfing trips and I haven’t seen Melania’s son in any of them. pic.twitter.com/Uq8S4G0RxX — Ninja Poet 🇺🇸🙏🏽💪🏽 (@njapoet) September 12, 2019

I hate when he reminds us he’s not just a terrible president and person but that he is also a terrible father. — Julie Raimondi (@JulieRaimondi) September 11, 2019

I will be spending the rest of the day thinking about this sentence: "She’s got a son—together—that’s a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it" https://t.co/EROqjjKPrz — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) September 11, 2019

I will pay a bounty of $1,000 to the first reporter to ask Trump on air how old Barron is. https://t.co/15XX3PIowR — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 12, 2019

Lawwwd someone remind him that Barron is his kid... https://t.co/W54YLhEwWh — Loni Love (@LoniLove) September 12, 2019

Darth Vader got his arms and legs chopped off, got melted by lava, suffered from chronic emphysema, and he still remembered he was Luke’s father.



Donald Trump has one failed presidency, and he has no idea who Barron is. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 11, 2019

Earlier, Melania had tweeted about the high usage of flavored e-cigarettes and the dangers of vaping.



Data shows a high usage of flavored e-cigarettes among our youth. It's our responsibility as parents to understand the dangers that come from vaping. Our Administration supports the removal of flavored e-cigarettes from stores until they're approved by @US_FDA. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/02O5waTgIj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 11, 2019

Back in March, Trump found himself on the receiving end of Twitter’s merciless trolling for a similar slip-up. During a White House event, Trump referred to Tim Cook - seated next to him - as “Tim Apple”. The gaffe quickly went viral.

