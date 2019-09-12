e-paper
Donald Trump refers to Barron as ‘Melania’s son’. Twitter goes ‘huh?’

Twitter has gone into overdrive sharing reactions to Donald Trump’s statement.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump said the government is looking to ban flavoured e-cigarettes considering a surge in underage vaping.
US President Donald Trump said the government is looking to ban flavoured e-cigarettes considering a surge in underage vaping. (AP)
         

US President Donald Trump has once again become the talk of Twitter - this time for the way he referred to son Barron. Trump, on Wednesday, said the government is looking to ban flavoured e-cigarettes considering a surge in underage vaping. He added that the issue concerns US First Lady Melania Trump as well. However, his statement about why Melania feels so strongly about it left Twitter scratching their heads.

“I mean, she’s got a son — together — that is a beautiful, young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it,” he said. What’s left Twitter baffled is how Trump referred to son Barron, 13, as Melania’s son.

Twitter went into overdrive sharing reactions the statement.

 Earlier, Melania had tweeted about the high usage of flavored e-cigarettes and the dangers of vaping.

Back in March, Trump found himself on the receiving end of Twitter’s merciless trolling for a similar slip-up. During a White House event, Trump referred to Tim Cook - seated next to him - as “Tim Apple”. The gaffe quickly went viral.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:27 IST

