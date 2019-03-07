Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Donald Trump calls Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ and Twitter is in troll-mode

“We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” says Donald Trump.

it's viral Updated: Mar 07, 2019 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Donald Trump,Tim Cook,Tim Apple
A clip of the moment has collected over five million views and counting. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has once again found himself on the receiving end of Twitter’s merciless trolling thanks to a rather unfortunate gaffe. At an event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump, seated next to Tim Cook fumbled on the Apple CEO’s name and referred to him as “Tim Apple”. The exact moment, noticed by many, made its way on Twitter and has since gone viral.

The incident took place during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, reports USA Today.

In a video clip, that has collected over 5.1 million views – and still counting – Trump can be heard saying “We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

Along with the millions of views, the tweet has also collected over 1.2 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 39,000 retweets. Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting to the gaffe.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Last year, Trump referred to Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as ‘Marillyn Lockheed’.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:35 IST

