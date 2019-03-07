Donald Trump calls Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ and Twitter is in troll-mode

US President Donald Trump has once again found himself on the receiving end of Twitter’s merciless trolling thanks to a rather unfortunate gaffe. At an event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump, seated next to Tim Cook fumbled on the Apple CEO’s name and referred to him as “Tim Apple”. The exact moment, noticed by many, made its way on Twitter and has since gone viral.

The incident took place during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, reports USA Today.

In a video clip, that has collected over 5.1 million views – and still counting – Trump can be heard saying “We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook "Tim Apple" pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

Along with the millions of views, the tweet has also collected over 1.2 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 39,000 retweets. Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting to the gaffe.

I have watched this thousands of times in a row now and I'm still laughing. — mat honan (@mat) March 6, 2019

He just thinks everyone names their company after themselves like he did. — Hislermania (@Hisler420) March 6, 2019

I have a Tim. I have an Apple. Apple Tim. — Dirty Water Rants (@dirtywaterrants) March 6, 2019

Let’s zoom in and slow it down a bit on Ivanka’s reaction pic.twitter.com/ik15IhYbVI — Andrew Hibbard (@andrewhibbard) March 6, 2019

The President of the United States just called the CEO of Apple "Tim Apple" like you would list John Accountant or Vanessa Hairstylist in your iPhone contacts. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 7, 2019

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Last year, Trump referred to Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as ‘Marillyn Lockheed’.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:35 IST