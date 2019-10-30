e-paper
Donald Trump hands out Halloween candy by placing it on kid’s head. Awkward moment goes viral

Their way of handing out candy to one particular child has caught the attention of netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The now viral clip shows Donald Trump placing a candy bar on top of the child’s head.
The now viral clip shows Donald Trump placing a candy bar on top of the child's head.(Twitter)
         

As Halloween draws closer, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out candies to hundreds of trick-or-treaters invited at the White House. However, their way of handing out candy to one particular child has caught the attention of netizens.

A video, going all kinds of viral, shows the Trumps handing out candy to a kid dressed as a minion, a character from ‘Despicable Me’. The now viral clip shows Donald Trump placing a candy bar on top of the child’s head. Melania follows suit and repeats the gesture. Both candy bars fall off the child’s head. The incident has drawn a ton of reactions on Twitter.

The video has gathered curious and confused reactions from people on Twitter.

Back in September, US President Donald Trump became the talk of Twitter for the way he referred to his son Barron. During a press conference about the government’s plan to ban flavoured e-cigarettes, Trump referred to Barron, 13, as Melania’s son and left Twitter baffled.

Earlier in March, Donald Trump was mercilessly trolled after he fumbled on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s name and referred to him as “Tim Apple”.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:42 IST

