Donald Trump hands out Halloween candy by placing it on kid’s head. Awkward moment goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:52 IST

As Halloween draws closer, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out candies to hundreds of trick-or-treaters invited at the White House. However, their way of handing out candy to one particular child has caught the attention of netizens.

A video, going all kinds of viral, shows the Trumps handing out candy to a kid dressed as a minion, a character from ‘Despicable Me’. The now viral clip shows Donald Trump placing a candy bar on top of the child’s head. Melania follows suit and repeats the gesture. Both candy bars fall off the child’s head. The incident has drawn a ton of reactions on Twitter.

I’m sorry but... did she just put candy on this kid’s head?pic.twitter.com/uM79Rdla47 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 29, 2019

The video has gathered curious and confused reactions from people on Twitter.

trump is singlehandedly making halloween great again pic.twitter.com/I1FxFsRBWy — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 29, 2019

Violets are blue



Roses are red



Donald Trump put Halloween candy on that minion kid’s head.pic.twitter.com/ojTyGGajUV — Spencer Rex (@Spencer__Rex) October 29, 2019

Minion : I've a bag

Trump: No, Imma put the chocolate on your head

Minion:..... but ..... but...

Trump: tappy tappy tappy! pic.twitter.com/vNrPuGerpu — 𝙎𝙩 𝙋𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@stpeteyontweety) October 29, 2019

Back in September, US President Donald Trump became the talk of Twitter for the way he referred to his son Barron. During a press conference about the government’s plan to ban flavoured e-cigarettes, Trump referred to Barron, 13, as Melania’s son and left Twitter baffled.

Earlier in March, Donald Trump was mercilessly trolled after he fumbled on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s name and referred to him as “Tim Apple”.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:42 IST