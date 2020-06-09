e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Donkey arrested with 8 people for participating in gambling in Pakistan. Watch

Donkey arrested with 8 people for participating in gambling in Pakistan. Watch

The video of the donkey arrested for ‘participating’ in gamble was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the donkey in question.
The image shows the donkey in question. (SAMAA)
         

In an unusual and bizarre incident, a donkey was arrested in Pakistan for ‘participating’ in gambling. Journalist Naila Inayat tweeted a video of the animal along with the other accused. In her post, she also shared a link of Samaa TV, a news organisation in Pakistan, detailing the entire incident.

Turns out, during a raid in Raheem Yaar Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, police arrested eight people along with the donkey. The authorities seized over Rs 1 lakh from the perpetrators.

According to the police, a case was filed against the accused and the animal’s name was also included. The SHO of the police station said that since the donkey’s name is also in the FIR, it cannot be released.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has sparked varied comment on Twitter. While some wondered how this could happen, others couldn’t stop laughing.

One Twitter user used a GIF to express their feeling. The GIF used shows a character named Donkey from the animated film series Shrek.

“Donkey arrested and 8 humans also rounded up? As if donkey was the kingpin gambler,” joked another. “But what did the donkey do?” questioned a third.

There were several who simply shared the laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
Coronavirus may’ve been spreading in China since last Aug: Research
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
No community transmission of Covid-19, say Centre’s officials: Delhi govt
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
‘West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Covid-19: Administrative reforms department limits staff number
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare’, WHO says
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In