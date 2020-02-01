Dramatic video shows fire turning day into ‘night’ within minutes in Australia

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:10 IST

A dramatic video of a bushfire is the latest scary thing keeping people busy. Shared by Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade on Facebook, the video shows a firefighting crew making a safe escape from a raging wall of fire. What’s even terrifying is the instant change in the scenario. As the fire approaches, the daylight vanishes in a dark and thick blanket of smoke – making it look like nighttime.

In the video, a firefighter crew is seen standing in middle of a road. Within minutes, however, they pack up and leave the area. As the last fire truck leaves, almost at the same time, the fire pushes through the trees and across the road.

Since being shared the video ended up gathered over 1.4 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It also garnered more than 21,000 shares and 10,000 reactions.

The entire ordeal took just a few minutes to unfold but the result is scary. People pointed out the same while dropping comments. Some also applauded the bravery of the firefighters.

“Frightening....this is our property. Brave men, never flinched as the wall of fire exploded,” wrote a Facebook user. “Very well done to all concerned. So glad the Dunmore RFB loaded this important footage up. You can talk all you like to advise people who plan to stay what to expect but there is nothing like seeing it in action. Hopefully seeing this will make people do some serious reviewing of their fire plans. Thank you,” commented another.

“This is so frightening. It really reinforces the message of how quickly fires can spread! I definitely think the yellow sticker on the door to confirm an evacuated house is a great idea, something big enough so the fighters don’t have to check every house! Keep safe guys,” wrote a third.

The unprecedented fire season in Australia, since September, has razed more than 26.2 million acres, reports Fox News.