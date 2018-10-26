Dramatic video shows man walking on high-voltage power line in China

As ‘French Spiderman’ Alain Robert, climbing a London skyscraper without protective ropes, makes headlines, another similar act of daredevilry caught on camera in China has made it online. A video circulating on social media shows a man walking on a high-voltage power line in Hengshui, China’s Hebei Province. The man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he “performed the stunt”.

The video, recorded on October 20, has been shared by CGTN on YouTube. The clip shows the man walking across the power line like it’s no big deal. The power supply company was forced to execute an outage to make sure the man wasn’t hurt. He was eventually brought down to safety by firefighters and taken away by the police.

According to Shanghaiist, the man had had a little too much to drink and that’s what prompted him to walk on the high-voltage power lines.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 13:47 IST