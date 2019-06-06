Drone captures stunning pool hidden inside an iceberg

Sometimes it’s a little too easy to forget how humbling and amazing nature is until we are greeted with some natural creation that makes us truly appreciate its beauty. The incredible sight of a natural pool formed inside an iceberg is an example of such magnificence of nature.

When photographer Rodger Price spotted a huge iceberg, floating near the coast of Bacon Cove in Canada, he decided to fly his drone over it. The drone captured an accumulation of water, inside the iceberg, which looked like a stunning private pool. It’s the erosion that caused water to flow inside the iceberg.

The greenish water surrounded by snow white iceberg creates a mesmerizing image. Check out the video:

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 10:52 IST