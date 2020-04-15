‘Dur se dekha toh…’ sher gets a new twist in social distancing times

it-s-viral

You’ve probably heard several versions of the ‘dur se dekha toh…’ sher or joke. But this famous old template has been given a whole new twist by Call 112, the emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh. In their latest tweet, the handle has posted a surprise end to this line keeping today’s social distancing needs in mind. Chances are this version will make you laugh out loud.

The tweet is posted to show how a wise person would complete the line. The tweet is accompanied with a picture with the line and the twist:

So the message is loud and clear. Maintain safe distance because social distancing is important.

Several people have liked and retweeted the post.

Earlier, Mumbai Police posted a similar tweet on practising social distancing. On April Fool’s Day last month, Mumbai Police managed to pull off a small prank with a big message through their Twitter handle. They tweeted a picture with text written on it in a really tiny font. The tweet asked one to zoom in to see the secret message. As one looks closer, one can read the message about keeping a safe distance.