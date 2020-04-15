e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'Dur se dekha toh…' sher gets a new twist in social distancing times

‘Dur se dekha toh…’ sher gets a new twist in social distancing times

Chances are this version will make you laugh out loud.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:17 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

You’ve probably heard several versions of the ‘dur se dekha toh…’ sher or joke. But this famous old template has been given a whole new twist by Call 112, the emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh. In their latest tweet, the handle has posted a surprise end to this line keeping today’s social distancing needs in mind. Chances are this version will make you laugh out loud.

The tweet is posted to show how a wise person would complete the line. The tweet is accompanied with a picture with the line and the twist:

So the message is loud and clear. Maintain safe distance because social distancing is important.

Several people have liked and retweeted the post.

Earlier, Mumbai Police posted a similar tweet on practising social distancing. On April Fool’s Day last month, Mumbai Police managed to pull off a small prank with a big message through their Twitter handle. They tweeted a picture with text written on it in a really tiny font. The tweet asked one to zoom in to see the secret message. As one looks closer, one can read the message about keeping a safe distance.

