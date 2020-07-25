Dustbin floats away in water, Twitter says ‘that blue bin is us’

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:43 IST

Have you ever come across a random video and thought “I can totally relate to what’s being shown?”. Unless you stay far away from the internet, chances are you’ve seen such videos and know exactly what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, let this clip of a blue bin floating away in water be your first. There is a possibility that this video may also make you say “that blue bin is so me,” – at least that’s what many on Twitter think.

Shared by Twitter user Mary Kirk, the 28-second-long video shows the dustbin floating from one part of a street to the other amid a hailstorm.

“Another hailstorm? This blue bin was like ‘Nope. Bye y’all, good luck with the rest of this year’” Kirk wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the video to know how it makes you feel:

Another hailstorm? This blue bin was like "Nope. Bye y’all, good luck with the rest of this year."🤣 #yyc #yycstorm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/BR3LRNvIOg — Mary Kirk (@iamMaryKirk) July 23, 2020

With over 3.2 lakh views and more than 9,300 likes, the post received tons of comments from people.

A Twitter user shared another image of a blue bin and wrote: “it’s a trend.”

“We are all the blue bin,” commented another. To which, the original poster shared, “Agreed!”

Here are some other tweeple who feel the same:

Same, blue bin, same. — Heather Moore (@heatherrobin2) July 24, 2020

That is a recyclable reflection of my feelings. — Shelley Larose (@ShelleyLarose) July 24, 2020

Hilarious! Who can’t relate? — Robyn and Roger - Mornings on Country 105 (@Robyn_and_Roger) July 23, 2020

A creative mind on the platform came up with this comment, “I feel like this is the beginning of a @Pixar film. What’s the story behind the recycling bin? Is it going to rescue someone, fed up or something more? Lol.” In all honesty, that’s not actually a bad idea, we for one would love to see such a film.

“I laughed a little too much,” wrote an individual. “That is hilarious,” commented another and many others expressed the same reaction.

Some were even reminded of different movie characters from films and TV series. While many called the bin “Dalek” from Doctor Who series, some were reminded of R2-D2 from Star Wars franchise.

R2 we found you — Josch Rowe (@joschroweArt) July 24, 2020

It could be a dalek in disguise. Is there a British phone box around? — Cindy Nevins (@cindy_nevins) July 24, 2020

Blue R2-D2 — JP González (@Juan_P_G_G) July 23, 2020

What do you think of the video?

