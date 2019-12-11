e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / It's Viral

Elephant crosses railway track, video sparks mixed reactions

In the clipping, the elephant first lifts the barrier and slips beneath, crosses the track and then presses the second barrier down with his front leg to move over it.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Twitter users expressed concern over the fact that the elephant could have fallen victim to an incoming train.
Twitter users expressed concern over the fact that the elephant could have fallen victim to an incoming train.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

A clipping of a wild elephant crossing a railway track after slipping under and over a level crossing, posted by an IFS officer, has gone viral on Twitter.

The post got 642 retweets, 2,400 likes and 43,900 views. It could not be known where the clipping was shot.

In the clipping, the pachyderm first lifts the barrier and slips beneath, crosses the track and then presses the second barrier down with his front leg to move over it.

The forest officer wrote: “Level crossing or the train line won’t stop this elephant to migrate. They remember their routes very well, passed from one generation to another. Interestingly, different techniques at both the ends.”

Twitter users expressed concern over the fact that the elephant could have fallen victim to an incoming train.

One user wrote: “Remember, we have encroached on their territory, not otherwise...”

Another said: “Elephants don’t change routes. But this could have taken its life. We have seen many elephants die due to train hits. How this dangerous precedents could be averted?”

One user remarked: “Thank God... my heart beep suddenly increased... hopefully, no train passes at this time.”

One user had a funny take on the clipping: “In the beginning he behaved like a responsible citizen but in the end like a drunk driver.”

Also read | Elephant herd breaks fence and crosses highway. ‘Jumbo power!’ says Twitter

tags
top news
‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn ahead of Rajya Sabha vote on CAB
‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn ahead of Rajya Sabha vote on CAB
‘Criminal attack on Northeast’: Rahul Gandhi as CAB heads to RS
‘Criminal attack on Northeast’: Rahul Gandhi as CAB heads to RS
At key BJP meet, PM Modi gets a standing ovation for citizenship bill
At key BJP meet, PM Modi gets a standing ovation for citizenship bill
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
trending topics
HTLS 2019NRCCitizenship BillAbhijit BanerjeeShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news