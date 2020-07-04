Elephant tries to cross busy road, speeding cars make it difficult. Watch

it-s-viral

A video of an elephant trying to cross a road that has a heavy flow of traffic has been shared on Twitter. This video has left many upset and asking why people couldn’t simply wait for the elephant to cross the road.

The video was tweeted by Akash Kumar Verma, IFS. The clip shows vehicles moving on a road that has a forested area on both sides. An elephant is seen standing by the side of the road waiting to cross the it. Probably intimidated by a few cars right in front of it, it tries to chase them. Once those vehicles move away it slowly tries to cross the road. However, some vehicles refuse to wait and zoom past. The elephant visibly seems uncomfortable as if figuring out its next move.

“Known elephant crossover hotspot, rumble strips to slow vehicle speed, yellow signboards shout in bold letters to let wildlife have right of way and wildlife rich area- but who cares? Imagine the stress this elephant suffers. NH74, Haridwar,” posted Verma while sharing the video.

Known Elephant crossover hotspot, rumble strips to slow vehicle speed, Yellow signboards shout in bold letters to let wildlife have right of way & wildlife rich area- but who cares? Imagine the stress this elephant suffers. NH74, Haridwar. @moefcc @CentralIfs @dodo @wef @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/DrwI3EyJOv — Akash Kumar Verma, IFS. (@verma_akash) July 3, 2020

Shared last evening, the video has collected over 2,200 retweets and several comments. People haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to the video.

Actor and producer Pooja Bhatt is among those who posted a comment about the video:

The elephant shows far more restraint and grace than all@the humans on the road. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 4, 2020

Many others shared similar reactions.

“Good example of need for smart infrastructure development so that we do not build roads through wildlife paths,” wrote an individual. “We are a very selfish society,” posted another. “Even this elephant without any formal education is behaving more decently and not harming anyone .We humans are really ignorant and selfish,” added a third.

Yesterday, a similar video went viral. The clip shows a baby elephant being helped by an older one to climb up and cross a barrier along the road. “This little elephant calf was blessed to get the help from its mother. Not every animal is that lucky. Such structures are also the reason for roadkills. High time to rethink and plan animal friendly linear projects that pass through the forests and corridors,” wrote Sudha Ramen IFS while sharing the viral clip.

This little Elephant calf was blessed to get the help from its mother. Not every animal are that lucky. Such structures are also the reason for roadkills. High time to rethink& plan animal friendly linear projects that pass through d forests& corridors. Video shared by an officer pic.twitter.com/USAcWizJYZ — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 3, 2020

What do you think about both these videos?