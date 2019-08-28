e-paper
Ellen DeGeneres asks ‘texted your boss accidentally,’ Twitter obliges with hilarious posts

DeGeneres shared a screenshot of a person who accidentally texted his boss while planning a trip with his friend.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It wasn’t long before people started sharing their experiences.
It wasn’t long before people started sharing their experiences. (Twitter/Ellen DeGeneres)
         

We’ve all had instances when we’ve dropped texts to the wrong person by mistake. It’s not a big deal unless the wrong text lands into the inbox of your boss. Then, things can take an entirely different turn. And believe it or not, it happens quite often as is exhibited in this Twitter thread. TV host Ellen DeGeneres took to the micro-blogging site to ask people about their text mishaps involving their bosses and the result is hilarious.

DeGeneres shared a screenshot of a person who accidentally texted his boss while planning a trip with his friend. “Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBoss,” she tweeted along with the image.

It wasn’t long before people started sharing their experiences. While some said that they ended up sending grocery lists to their boss, some tweeted that they mistakenly texted “hugs” and kisses” to their superior.

Do you have such an experience to share?

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:49 IST

