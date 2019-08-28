Ellen DeGeneres asks ‘texted your boss accidentally,’ Twitter obliges with hilarious posts

it-s-viral

We’ve all had instances when we’ve dropped texts to the wrong person by mistake. It’s not a big deal unless the wrong text lands into the inbox of your boss. Then, things can take an entirely different turn. And believe it or not, it happens quite often as is exhibited in this Twitter thread. TV host Ellen DeGeneres took to the micro-blogging site to ask people about their text mishaps involving their bosses and the result is hilarious.

DeGeneres shared a screenshot of a person who accidentally texted his boss while planning a trip with his friend. “Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBoss,” she tweeted along with the image.

Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBoss https://t.co/b8xglzaFgP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 27, 2019

It wasn’t long before people started sharing their experiences. While some said that they ended up sending grocery lists to their boss, some tweeted that they mistakenly texted “hugs” and kisses” to their superior.

When I got my Apple Watch, I didn't know to double-check recipients.. So I texted my best friend AND landlord, bragging about reaching my fitness goals by drinking 🤦‍♀️ #sorryboss #sorrylandlord pic.twitter.com/6TA32QwSm8 — Shanleigh McStay (@ShanleighMcStay) August 27, 2019

I text my boss not to bother cleaning the downstairs bathroom, I would do it when I got home. The text was meant for my wife! — Gary ONeil (@garyo06ls) August 27, 2019

I thought I texted my friend that my boss was being pissy. It went to him. Luckily autocorrect changed it to picky. He came and apologized. Lol — Rayellen (@rocklovinchick) August 27, 2019

Hahaha yess.I once texted the owner of the subway I worked at, the bread count. At the same time, I was texting my boyfriend in between. I ended up sending him; 'italian- 16 white- 11 multi- 10' in one message, and 'I love you' in the next. 😂 MORTIFIED. — Miss Tabitha (@MissTabitha2) August 27, 2019

Me(supposed to text my coworker Brenda about my manager): I hate working here. She's always in a bad mood.

Manager: ??

Me: Brenda...Brenda's always in a bad mood.

Manager: Put your phone away.

😬😬😬 — MB. (@Mbazan22) August 27, 2019

Do you have such an experience to share?

