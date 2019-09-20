Escaped black panther captured roaming on rooftops in France. See pics

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:54 IST

A black panther was found roaming on the rooftops near the northern French city of Lille like a stray cat on Wednesday evening. The animal was later captured after being cornered inside a home, local authorities said. Several people spotted the feline and soon people started sharing different images on various social media sites.

Here are some of the images showing the animal roaming around:

< Ce monde devient fou > C’est un mantra que je répète régulièrement...

Tu sors promener ton chien après le boulot, tu vois flics et pompiers au loin... Et là, stupeur, on t’annonce qu’une panthère noire se balade sur les chêneaux !!! 😱

Images ci-dessous chopées sur FB ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HW0BsK4qwX — antonbundle (@antonbundle) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile in France, we have a black panther walking on the roofs.

Totally normal... pic.twitter.com/eFcGTQqyt0 — ShinyCyan ~ (@ShinyChoppy) September 18, 2019

Omg that black panther captured on the roof in France 😭 KITTY pic.twitter.com/K4rp4a0ETR — Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) September 19, 2019

The regional La Voix du Nord newspaper reported that the panther, which had escaped from a private apartment, “stopped sometimes to watch a train pass or a cat slinking by on the pavement below.”

The police first threw up a security cordon around the building, and when the cat slipped into the window of an apartment believed to be its home, a veterinarian was called in to dart it with a tranquilliser. After being tranquillised, the ink-black feline, which is believed to be five to six months old, was taken away in a cage and handed over to France’s animal protection league.

The panther’s owner meanwhile is believed to have escaped through the same window, fearing being charged with illegal ownership of a wild animal.

French police regularly report finding big snakes, lion cubs and other wild animals in private homes. They are often alerted by videos circulating on social media offering the creatures for sale.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 10:46 IST