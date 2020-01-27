e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Does viral video show failed missile test in Pakistan? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Does viral video show failed missile test in Pakistan? Here’s the truth

The claim is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is being shared with false claim.
The video is being shared with false claim. (Screengrab)
         

A dramatic video of a rocket bursting into flames moments after being launched is going viral on social media. People are sharing the clip with the claim that it shows an unsuccessful launch of Pakistan’s surface to surface short range ballistic missile Ghaznavi. The claim is false.

Many are sharing the same video with the exact caption on both Twitter and Facebook. Written in Hindi, the caption when translated reads, “13th test launch of Pakistan’s Ghaznavi missile failed. The missile that claims reaching the range of 300 kms fell down like burnt paper just at 36 kms.”

Here are others who are sharing the same video:

Facebook posts being shared with false claim.
Facebook posts being shared with false claim.

A search of the keyframes of the video revealed multiple links and most of them are shared back in 2013. One of the links, with the same video, was shared by the BBC. Turns out, the failed rocket test took place in Russia in 2013. It’s an unmanned Russian Proton-M rocket which crashed and burned after being launched at the Russian Baikonur facility in Kazakhstan. The same video reporting the incident was also shared on YouTube by The Telegraph.

Further, Inter Services Public Relations Directorate of Pakistan Armed Forces took to YouTube on January 23, 2020, to share a video of successful launch of Ghaznavi.

Hence, the claim that the video shows a failed test of Pakistan’s missile Ghaznavi is false.

tags
top news
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
‘Cheap campaign’: PFI tells govt to prove charge that it funds CAA protests
‘Cheap campaign’: PFI tells govt to prove charge that it funds CAA protests
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
What 6 resolutions in European Parliament on CAA mean for India-EU relations
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news