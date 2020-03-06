Fact Check: Is AAP offering financial relief only to Muslims affected during Delhi violence? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:29 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation scheme of up to Rs 10 lakh for those who were affected during Delhi violence. Now, an image of a newspaper page announcing the relief package is going viral online with a claim that the Delhi government has initiated the scheme only for the Muslim victims. The claim, however, is false and the image is edited.

The altered image shows the word “Muslim” written beside the header of the scheme. The header reads, “For those affected in riot” and just beside it the word “Muslim” is added in brackets. It has also been circled.

The image is now being widely shared by many across Twitter, Facebook, and Whatsapp.

Here’s one such post:

The edited image shared by a Facebook user.

A search on Google led us to a post shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Twitter. It shows an image detailing the scheme announced. However, the word “Muslim” is not written on it. The same image has been shared by AAP on Facebook as well.

Further, while announcing the scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “the incidents of violence have decreased since Wednesday. We are extending our Farishtey scheme, which is otherwise meant for road accident victims, to crime affected and riot affected people. Our government hospitals are already free, but now the Delhi government will also bear the cost of treatment of victims in private hospitals.”

Hence, the viral image claiming that AAP is providing monetary relief only for Muslim victims of Delhi violence is false. And, the image is edited.