Fact Check: Posts claim pic of mother breastfeeding through fence is from a detention center in Uttar Pradesh. Here’s the truth

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:53 IST

A picture of a woman breastfeeding a baby through a fence is being shared on social media for the past few days. It’s being shared with the claim that the photo was captured at a detention center in Uttar Pradesh where the woman is held for opposing NRC. Similar narratives are being shared in Hindi as well. A few posts further claim that people in the picture are Muslim and migrated to India from Bangladesh. These claims, however, are false.

A caption of one such post, shared on Twitter, when translated from Hindi reads, “A mother is held inside the detention center in Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi and she is jailed for opposing NRC.” It further adds, “Her little kid is outside while she is held inside.”

Take a look at the post:

A quick reverse image search on TinEye presented several results. One among them is a link of a blog with the same image and it was shared back in 2013. Hence, it cannot be from the recent Anti-CAA protests.

The blog post, written in Italian, claims that scene was captured in one of the busy neighborhoods in Argentina. It further reads that the police put a fence around the neighborhood to bar people from entering. The same image, along with the blog link, was also uploaded on reddit about 5 years back.

So, the claim that the image shows a woman held in a detention center for protesting against NRC is false. Also, the claim that the couple is from Bangladesh and residing in India is false.