e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Posts claim pic of mother breastfeeding through fence is from a detention center in Uttar Pradesh. Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Posts claim pic of mother breastfeeding through fence is from a detention center in Uttar Pradesh. Here’s the truth

The claim that the image of breastfeeding woman is from a detention camp from Uttar Pradesh.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The pic is being shared on Twitter with a false claim
The pic is being shared on Twitter with a false claim(Twitter)
         

A picture of a woman breastfeeding a baby through a fence is being shared on social media for the past few days. It’s being shared with the claim that the photo was captured at a detention center in Uttar Pradesh where the woman is held for opposing NRC. Similar narratives are being shared in Hindi as well. A few posts further claim that people in the picture are Muslim and migrated to India from Bangladesh. These claims, however, are false.

A caption of one such post, shared on Twitter, when translated from Hindi reads, “A mother is held inside the detention center in Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi and she is jailed for opposing NRC.” It further adds, “Her little kid is outside while she is held inside.”

Take a look at the post:

A quick reverse image search on TinEye presented several results. One among them is a link of a blog with the same image and it was shared back in 2013. Hence, it cannot be from the recent Anti-CAA protests.

The blog post, written in Italian, claims that scene was captured in one of the busy neighborhoods in Argentina. It further reads that the police put a fence around the neighborhood to bar people from entering. The same image, along with the blog link, was also uploaded on reddit about 5 years back.

So, the claim that the image shows a woman held in a detention center for protesting against NRC is false. Also, the claim that the couple is from Bangladesh and residing in India is false.

tags
top news
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
BJP confident campus unrest won’t affect its poll fortunes in Delhi
BJP confident campus unrest won’t affect its poll fortunes in Delhi
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news