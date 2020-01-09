e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Viral posts claim this girl was attacked at JNU. Here’s the truth behind it

Fact Check: Viral posts claim this girl was attacked at JNU. Here’s the truth behind it

The video is being shared with the claim that it’s of a girl injured during attack on JNU. The claim is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Video is being shared on social media with a false claim.
Video is being shared on social media with a false claim. (TikTok/@shivanisarkar4)
         

A video of two girls, one of whom is injured and the other is seen cheering her up, is being shared on social media. The claim shared along with the video is that the injured girl was hurt during the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday. This claim, however, is false.

The video is being shared by many with similar captions written mostly in Hindi. One such post, when translated from Hindi, reads “Girl trying to cheer up her friend who was injured during attack on JNU, this is real friendship. It’s a rare thing to see but you will always find the essence of true friendship in students.”

Several other posts shared the same claim with the video.

Posts claiming TikTok video as a clip from JNU.
Posts claiming TikTok video as a clip from JNU.

A search using varied combinations of keywords on different search engines like Google and Yandex along with a reverse image search of the keyframes of the video led to a TikTok video.

@shivanisarkar4

♬ original sound - faheemabbasi

The clip has been shared on the platform by TikTok user Zara Khan whose handle is @shivanisarkar4. While replying to comments on the video, the TikTok user revealed that her injuries were caused by a car accident.

Screenshot of conversation between two TikTok users.
Screenshot of conversation between two TikTok users.

Further, a timestamp on TikTok reveals that the clip was shared on December 22.

Screenshot of TikTok video which is now being shared with a fake claim about JNU.
Screenshot of TikTok video which is now being shared with a fake claim about JNU.

Hence, the video isn’t of a student injured during the recent JNU attack and the claim is false.

