False recruitment message for govt job being shared. Beware, it’s not true

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:49 IST

In case you have come across a message or email regarding a job under Rashtriya Jeevandayee Arogya Swasth Sanstha/Yojana, beware - it is a fake recruitment message. The government of India’s press information bureau has busted the false job listing and confirmed that the scheme does not exist.

In a tweet posted a few hours ago, PIB Fact Check shared an image of an email detailing the recruitment criteria. The email says the job does not require any test or even an interview - “only 15 day’s training.” It adds that one needs to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,650. PIB Fact Check dismissed the alert as fake.

“Claim: - The Government is recruiting under the Rashtriya Jeevandayee Arogya Swasth Sanstha/Yojana for various posts with a registration fee of Rs 1650,” the PIB Fact Check handle posted on Twitter.

“Reality: This is a #Fake recruitment message. NO such scheme exists under the Central government,” it added.

PIB Fact Check is dedicated to “countering misinformation on Govt. policies/schemes.”

Last evening, the handle also busted news about recruitment under the Ministry of Ayush. “NO such recruitment has been announced by the Ministry of Ayush,” says a tweet posted by the handle.

The handle also encourages netizens to share alerts about the government that they suspect may be false.