False recruitment message for govt job being shared. Beware, it's not true

False recruitment message for govt job being shared. Beware, it’s not true

The government of India’s press information bureau has busted the false job listing.

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

In case you have come across a message or email regarding a job under Rashtriya Jeevandayee Arogya Swasth Sanstha/Yojana, beware - it is a fake recruitment message. The government of India’s press information bureau has busted the false job listing and confirmed that the scheme does not exist.

In a tweet posted a few hours ago, PIB Fact Check shared an image of an email detailing the recruitment criteria. The email says the job does not require any test or even an interview - “only 15 day’s training.” It adds that one needs to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,650. PIB Fact Check dismissed the alert as fake.

“Claim: - The Government is recruiting under the Rashtriya Jeevandayee Arogya Swasth Sanstha/Yojana for various posts with a registration fee of Rs 1650,” the PIB Fact Check handle posted on Twitter.

“Reality: This is a #Fake recruitment message. NO such scheme exists under the Central government,” it added.

PIB Fact Check is dedicated to “countering misinformation on Govt. policies/schemes.”

Last evening, the handle also busted news about recruitment under the Ministry of Ayush. “NO such recruitment has been announced by the Ministry of Ayush,” says a tweet posted by the handle.

The handle also encourages netizens to share alerts about the government that they suspect may be false.

