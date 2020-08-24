e-paper
‘Find the difference,’ reads Pune Police’s latest post shedding light on mask-wearing etiquette

Pune Police shared the post on Instagram and Twitter

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:39 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This image was shared by Pune Police on August 24.
Masks have now become an everyday essential item around the globe. And while authorities have been posting various PSAs about the importance of wearing masks, many are also sharing the correct way to wear masks. Pune Police is doing the same with their latest post on the correct method of donning the protective covering.

This post was shared on Pune Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on August 24.

The picture has shows two distinct photographs on a blue background. The snapshot on the left shows the caricature of a man wearing a mask. However, the mask isn’t covering his nose. A little bit of his mouth is exposed as well.

On the right side, is a photograph by Sandy Millin. It shows a staircase leading to nowhere. “Find the difference,” reads the text edited in between the two images.

The response to this inquiry lies in the text shared alongside the post. It reads, “Answer: There is no difference. Both are pointless. #WearAMaskProperly #OnGuardAgainstCorona”.

This suggests that wearing a mask that doesn’t cover one’s nose and mouth entirely is as ineffective in limiting the spread of Covid-19 as a staircase that leads to nowhere.

Check out the post which has already garnered nearly 200 likes on Instagram:

Pune Police has used its social media presence to various essential messages. A day ago, they shared a post highlighting the importance of cyber security. “Never give out personal or banking information over calls- they can be used to access your accounts,” says the message.

What are your thoughts on Pune Police’s recent post?

Also Read | Pune Police shares picture of ‘dangerous content’. Have you seen it yet?

