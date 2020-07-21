Finely the doggo takes his job as a ‘co-pilot’ very seriously. Here’s what he does

Anyone who lives with doggo companions knows they play various roles. Other than the simple joys they bring just being around, sometimes their derpiness and other times their super smart moves bring happiness to the pet parents. They also take up the odd jobs at home like babysitting and helping out with laundry. Well, here’s a doggo who has taken up the job of a navigator for his human and boy does he take his role seriously.

The clip is about Finley, the golden retriever who lives in Tampa, Florida. A video shared on the doggo’s own Instagram account, called fondly_finley, details what an important role he plays during car rides with his hoomans.

“Being a co-pilot is a very serious job. Gotta look out for squirrels, make people smile at stop lights and hit your human with your tail to keep them awake and alert,” says the caption.

The video shared along with the caption shows Finley looking absolutely alert while seated in the car. Even though the car is stationary, Finley makes sure to look around everywhere to ensure everything’s safe. What’s more, he does all this while looking completely adorable. What a good boy Finley is, right?

This delightful video has managed to bring smiles to many faces. The post is flooded with several happy reactions.

“If I had a co pilot like you I couldn’t drive it’s too much cuteness! Distraction,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are sooo adorable,” shared another.

“Doin a major protec,” reads a comment from a doggo account. “Fin is a good navigator , your own canine GPS,” says another. “Co-pilot Finley reporting for duty Sir,” adds a third.

Finely sure seems to take his job seriously. What do you think about him?

