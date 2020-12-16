e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Firefighters rescue cat stuck on top of a ‘very high’ pole. Watch

Firefighters rescue cat stuck on top of a ‘very high’ pole. Watch

The incident took place in Limerick, Ireland.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People couldn’t stop appreciating the firefighters.
People couldn’t stop appreciating the firefighters. (Facebook/@Limerick Animal Welfare)
         

In what can be called a “purr-fect” rescue, hero firefighters helped a cat get down from top of a pole. A video of the incident has now touched people’s hearts and may win you over too.

The incident took place in Limerick, Ireland. The plight of the cat first came to the limelight when Limerick Animal Welfare, a non-profit that works for abandoned animals and strays, took to Facebook to raise an alarm. Later, they also shared the video of the rescue.

“Thank you to the Limerick Fire Brigade for responding and rescuing a poor cat that was stuck on top of a very high pole this afternoon,” they wrote alongside the clip.

Take a look at the hero firefighters rescuing the feline:

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. From expressing their thanks to sharing similar stories, people reacted in different ways.

“Oh well done! Thank you firemen. Cats can go up things but can’t get down again as I learnt when one of mine was chased up a tree by a dog! She just kept going higher and higher.” shared a Facebook user. “Well done to Limerick fire and rescue. I can’t believe he was up there all night,” expressed another. “Thanks for this amazing rescue. Poor cat, really afraid,” posted a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Man frees dolphin caught in net, what happens next may surprise you. Watch videos

tags
top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In