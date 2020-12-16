Firefighters rescue cat stuck on top of a ‘very high’ pole. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:04 IST

In what can be called a “purr-fect” rescue, hero firefighters helped a cat get down from top of a pole. A video of the incident has now touched people’s hearts and may win you over too.

The incident took place in Limerick, Ireland. The plight of the cat first came to the limelight when Limerick Animal Welfare, a non-profit that works for abandoned animals and strays, took to Facebook to raise an alarm. Later, they also shared the video of the rescue.

“Thank you to the Limerick Fire Brigade for responding and rescuing a poor cat that was stuck on top of a very high pole this afternoon,” they wrote alongside the clip.

Take a look at the hero firefighters rescuing the feline:

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. From expressing their thanks to sharing similar stories, people reacted in different ways.

“Oh well done! Thank you firemen. Cats can go up things but can’t get down again as I learnt when one of mine was chased up a tree by a dog! She just kept going higher and higher.” shared a Facebook user. “Well done to Limerick fire and rescue. I can’t believe he was up there all night,” expressed another. “Thanks for this amazing rescue. Poor cat, really afraid,” posted a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Man frees dolphin caught in net, what happens next may surprise you. Watch videos