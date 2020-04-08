e-paper
First disinfectant tunnel installed in Kolkata’s New Market

The tunnel is fitted with a sensor which would start a motor as soon as person enters it

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Kolkata's first Disinfectant Tunnel to check the spread of coronavirus, installed at New Market entrance in Kolkata.
Kolkata's first Disinfectant Tunnel to check the spread of coronavirus, installed at New Market entrance in Kolkata.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

Kolkata on Tuesday got its first automatic disinfectant tunnel at the city’s colonial era New Market.

The tunnel, started experimentally, has the mechanism to spray people with chemicals to kill all germs.

It is fitted with a sensor which would start a motor as soon as person enters it. The sprinklers attached to the motor would spray water mixed with hydrogen peroxide which would kill the gemcides on the person’s dress and body.

However, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation sources it would not start the tunnel immediately, before getting opinion of experts on whether the sprinkling of hydrogen peroxide could cause harm to the people.

