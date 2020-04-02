Disinfection tunnel in Tamil Nadu sanitises as you walk through it. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:37 IST

In a move that is quite unusual and definitely much-needed, a district in Tamil Nadu has installed a very different form of precautionary measure against COVID-19 – a disinfection tunnel. It’s a small tunnel-like structure set outside Thennampalayam market in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. As the name suggests, it disinfects people as they walk through it for three to five seconds.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. He also shared a video on Twitter of people passing through the tunnel and wrote that the temporary passageway is “first of its kind” in India. Vijayakarthikeyan further added, people entering the market need to wash their hands and then take the walk.

We have set up a first of it's kind #disinfection tunnel in Thennampalayam market in #Tiruppur where people will have to walk through the disinfection tunnel for 3-5secs after handwash,before entering the market ! Thanks to #YI #CII #TiruppurCoronaFighters for support ! pic.twitter.com/D0hWWqjBnl — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) April 1, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the video has garnered over 1.2 lakh views – and counting. It has also received tons of appreciative comments.

“Nice innovation, Sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Brilliant and Very Innovative idea Sir,” commented another. “Wow. Kudos,” wrote a third.

There are two sets of three nozzles inside the tunnel which spray 1% sodium hypochlorite solution on people as they walk, reports The Hindu. “Upon contact [on surfaces], it is efficient enough to kill the virus,” Vijayakarthikeyan told the media house while explaining its working. However, he also added that this is a supplement to precautionary measure such as regular hand wash.