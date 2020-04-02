e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Disinfection tunnel in Tamil Nadu sanitises as you walk through it. Watch

Disinfection tunnel in Tamil Nadu sanitises as you walk through it. Watch

The tunnel was inaugurated by Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a person entering the disinfection tunnel.
The image shows a person entering the disinfection tunnel. (Twitter/@Vijaykarthikeyn)
         
Highlights
  • Disinfection tunnel is installed in a district in Tamil Nadu
  • It’s set outside a market
  • People have to walk through it for three to five seconds

In a move that is quite unusual and definitely much-needed, a district in Tamil Nadu has installed a very different form of precautionary measure against COVID-19 – a disinfection tunnel. It’s a small tunnel-like structure set outside Thennampalayam market in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. As the name suggests, it disinfects people as they walk through it for three to five seconds.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. He also shared a video on Twitter of people passing through the tunnel and wrote that the temporary passageway is “first of its kind” in India. Vijayakarthikeyan further added, people entering the market need to wash their hands and then take the walk.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has garnered over 1.2 lakh views – and counting. It has also received tons of appreciative comments.

“Nice innovation, Sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Brilliant and Very Innovative idea Sir,” commented another. “Wow. Kudos,” wrote a third.

There are two sets of three nozzles inside the tunnel which spray 1% sodium hypochlorite solution on people as they walk, reports The Hindu. “Upon contact [on surfaces], it is efficient enough to kill the virus,” Vijayakarthikeyan told the media house while explaining its working. However, he also added that this is a supplement to precautionary measure such as regular hand wash.

tags
top news
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs via video conferencing on Covid-19
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
How Nizamuddin markaz became Covid-19 hotspot; more than 8,000 attendees identified
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
Pak court commutes death sentence of key convict in Daniel Pearl killing
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara Bhasker

don't miss

latest news

india news