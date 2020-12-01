First eco-bridge for small animals built in Uttarakhand

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:10 IST

In an attempt to save reptiles and small animals from vehicular accidents while crossing the road, the Ramnagar Forest Division of Uttarakhand has constructed the state’s first eco-bridge across Kaladhungi-Nainital highway.

Kaladhungi Range Forest Officer Amit Kumar Gwaskoti has told ANI that the 90-feet-long and 5-feet-wide bridge is Uttarakhand’s first eco-bridge.

Uttarakhand: An elevated eco-bridge built across a highway in Kala Dungri range of Ramnagar Forest Division to save reptile species from being killed by vehicles



Forest Dept Official says, "This eco-bridge is 90 ft long & 5 ft wide. It's made from bamboo, rope & grass." pic.twitter.com/7yrcKxTqHi — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

“We have constructed this bridge in the hope that small animals and reptiles like snake, squirrel, monitor lizard will cross the road through the bridge and avoid being killed by vehicles,” Gwaskoti has said.

He adds that no cement or iron was used in the construction of the bridge. “It’s made of eco-friendly items like bamboo, rope, and grass.”