First eco-bridge for small animals built in Uttarakhand

The 90-feet-long and 5-feet-wide bridge is Uttarakhand’s first eco-bridge.

Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Dehradun
The eco-bridge in Uttarakhand.
The eco-bridge in Uttarakhand.(ANI)
         

In an attempt to save reptiles and small animals from vehicular accidents while crossing the road, the Ramnagar Forest Division of Uttarakhand has constructed the state’s first eco-bridge across Kaladhungi-Nainital highway.

Kaladhungi Range Forest Officer Amit Kumar Gwaskoti has told ANI that the 90-feet-long and 5-feet-wide bridge is Uttarakhand’s first eco-bridge.

“We have constructed this bridge in the hope that small animals and reptiles like snake, squirrel, monitor lizard will cross the road through the bridge and avoid being killed by vehicles,” Gwaskoti has said.

He adds that no cement or iron was used in the construction of the bridge. “It’s made of eco-friendly items like bamboo, rope, and grass.”

