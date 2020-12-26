e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Tigers Samrudhi and Siddharth become parents to 5 cubs at Aurangabad zoo

Tigers Samrudhi and Siddharth become parents to 5 cubs at Aurangabad zoo

The condition of all the tigers are stable.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 09:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Aurangabad, Maharashtra
The image shows the tigress with her kids.
The image shows the tigress with her kids. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Tiger pair ‘Samrudhi and Siddharth’ at the Siddharth Garden and Zoo of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) gave birth to five cubs early on Friday morning.

According to the press release from the director of AMC Zoo, it is confirmed that the yellow tiger pair gave birth to five cubs between 0500 to 0600 hours on Friday.

The statement further stated that Samrudhi is presently feeding milk to the newborn cubs and their condition is stable. To protect them from the present cold wave, authorities have provided a heater.

To watch movement, CCTV camera has been installed and a caretaker has been kept round the clock for taking care of the cubs. Except for him nobody is allowed there, the statement said.

ANI also shared images of the cubs with their mom on Twitter:

People reacted excitedly to the post. “Biiiggggg caatt mom,” wrote a Twitter user. “She justifies her name, Samrudhi, thereby bringing prosperity to the feline family,” expressed another. “Cute babies, good for our overall tiger population and gene pool,” said a third.

It may noted that the pair had given birth to three cubs including one male and two female on November 16, 2016 and again four cubs including one male and three female on April 26, 2019, the statement added.

Also Read | Video captures mama tiger with 4 cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve at night. Watch

