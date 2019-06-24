Florida driver accidentally steers car into swimming pool. Pics are making a splash

Talk about a rough day. A driver in Florida accidentally veered his car into a swimming pool. A post shared on Facebook by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows the car floating in the pool. Thankfully, neither the driver nor the homeowner was injured in the incident.

According the post, shared on June 21, the driver hit gas instead of the brakes while trying to avoid hitting a car while driving on a road close by.

“I was in the kitchen cooking lunch, and it almost sounded like it was a plane that landed in my yard,” homeowner Blas Simon told Fox 13. “I looked and you could see a massive splash. I ran out to see if he was OK, and he was climbing out of the sunroof.”

While shocked at first, Simon was glad no one was hurt in the incident and hopes homeowner’s insurance can take care of the rest.

“OOPS! That’s not where this goes,” says the funny post, adding: “Luckily, there were no injuries but next time, it might be better to grab your swim trunks instead.” The post is complete with pictures of the incident which have since been circulating all over social media.

Since being shared, the post and pictures have collected over 450 reactions and more than 200 shares. Several people have posted comments to share their reaction on the incident.

“I’d be so pissed if I owned that house! Weekend weather looks like PERFECT pool weather!” says one Facebook user. “I’ve been driving for 28 years and never once have I mistaken the gas for the brake,” says another.

“You can’t park there!!” jokes one commenter. “Only in Florida,” posted another.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 14:46 IST