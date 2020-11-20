e-paper
Fluff in Black: These suited doggos may just take your breath away with their swag

Fluff in Black: These suited doggos may just take your breath away with their swag

“I would love to hire you for my security system. It’s 200 treatos an hour,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dressed up doggos.
The image shows the dressed up doggos. (Instagram/@tuckerbudzyn)
         

Suit? Check! Sunglasses? Check! Fur brushed to perfection? Check. Did you read that again? Yes, in today’s edition of videos that you make you grin from ear-to-ear we have a pawfectly dashing doggo duo - Tucker the golden retriever and his brother Gator.

Shared on Tucker’s personal Instagram profile, the clip shows the doggo sitting poignantly beside his brother Gator. Both the doggos can be seen wearing perfectly-fitted suits along with black sunglasses.

“Here come the men in bork,” reads the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video and be prepared to lose your heart to these cuties:

Posted on November 14, the clip has garnered over 2.3 million views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the well-dressed doggos. While some showed their love with heart emojis, others swooned over Tucker and his brother’s fancy sunglasses.

“I would love to hire you for my security system. It’s 200 treatos an hour,” wrote an Instagram user. To which Tucker responded with, “Sure! See you on Monday then”.

“Mlem in black,” pointed out another punily. “The only men I’m going on a date with,” gushed a third.

What do you think of this adorable doggo duo?

